Camera Obscura Shares Moving New Single “Liberty Print”

Morgan Schmitz April 9th, 2024 - 3:37 PM

Camera Obscura has shared another new single entitled “Liberty Print.” The band is going through a comeback right now, and they are coming back in a strong way.

The video cuts between a potpourri of live footage and the members of the band having fun. The track starts with a charmingly haunting sonic palate. The synths compliment Tracyanne Campbell’s mellifluous moans through the verse. The song evolves, taking the listener on a journey that the video compliments in a sentimental way.

“Liberty Print” is the opening track to their first new album in ten years. Compared to their other songs, this one stands out. The synths and brightness of the up-tempo pop feelings show off Camera Obscura’s range. Written about Campbell’s brother who died tragically at the age of 34, the track is an elegy that breaks itself open over a crushing synth line. Their upcoming album is their first to feature their new keyboardist Donna Maciocia and this song stands as a solid introduction.

“I like ‘Liberty Print’ because I think it’s the song that sounds most unlike anything we’ve done before,” Campbell explains. “It introduces a new direction. It sounds fresh and exciting, and it introduces Donna Maciocia on keys in a big way. It was important to us that if we were to have a new player, that she be allowed to make her own creative stamp on the songs.

Camera Obscura will be on tour in North America this upcoming summer on the following dates:

5/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

5/31 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

6/1 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

6/3 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

6/4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

6/7 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

6/8 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

6/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

6/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

6/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

6/14 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

6/15 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

6/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety

6/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

6/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

6/20 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

6/22 – 6/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!