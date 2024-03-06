Camera Obscura Shares New Single “We’re Going To Make It In A Man’s World”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 6th, 2024 - 10:52 PM

Camera Obscura have returned with a brand new single entitled “We’re Going To Make It In A Man’s World.” The song will be featured on the band’s first new album in over a decade. The record Look to the East, Look to the West is set to arrive on May 3 via Merge Records.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, Tracyanne Campbell offered, “This is a co-write with Donna, one of the first of many songs we have since written together. It is a bit tongue-in-cheek with a serious message at its core. As middle-aged women in the music industry, are we relevant? Who is interested in us? Where’s our place in an industry where women are so underrepresented?”

The band is scheduled to hit the road this spring on a tour of North America. The trek will kick off with a show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Union Transfer on May 29. They will also be visiting Massachusetts, Quebec, Ontario, Illinois, Minnesota, Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington D.C and New York. They will also be playing in Mexico City at Foro Indie Rocks which is set to take place from June 22 to 24.

Camera Obscura Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

5/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

5/31 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

6/1 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

6/3 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

6/4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

6/7 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

6/8 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

6/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

6/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

6/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

6/14 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

6/15 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

6/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety

6/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

6/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

6/20 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

6/22 – 6/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!