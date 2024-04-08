Deerhoof’s Greg Saunier Announces New Album We Sang, Therefore We Were For April 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Grow Like A Plant”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 8th, 2024 - 5:17 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Deerhoof ‘s drummer Greg Saunier announced his debut solo album, We Sang, Therefore We Were, arrives on April 26 through Joyful Noise. The album was created during some downtime between shows in early December, where Saunier’s Deerhoof bandmates encouraged him to make a record of his own: “With no one to please but myself, it came together way faster than usual. It was basically done by the holidays. I had been excited by the announcement that the new Rolling Stones record was going to sound ‘angry.’ I thought, ‘Yes, I’m angry too.’ But Hackney Diamonds turned out more like cotton candy than punk rock. So I went back to Nirvana.”

In light of the upcoming album announcement, Saunier has shared the new LP’s lead single, “Grow Like a Plant,” where the artist handles vocals, guitar, and bass over the exact type of maniacal drum work on he is know for. The song comes with a music video featuring dancer Sophie Daws moving along to the beat in a wig.

We Sang, Therefore We Were Track List

1. There Were Rebels

2. Front-load the Fun

3. Yeah You, Person

4. Don’t Design Yourself This Way

5. Furrowed Sugarloaf

6. Rip the Atmosphere From the Wind

7. Grow Like a Plant

8. No One Displayed the Vigor Necessary to Avert Disaster’s Approach

9. Blame Yourself

10. Instead of Queen

11. Not for Mating, Not for Pleasure, Not for Territory

12. Playing Tunes of Victory on the Instruments of Our Defeat