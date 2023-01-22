Deerhoof Announce Japanese-Language Album “Miracle-Level” For March 2023 Release

Home News Tatiana Retamar January 22nd, 2023 - 9:14 PM

You have heard it first! After 28 years, Deefhoof is set to release their new debut album Miracle-Level in March 2023 but this won’t be just any regular album that their fans are used to hearing before – Deerhoof new album is set to be released written and sung in Japanese!

Deerhoof inspiration for this new album Miracle-Level based on the simple thought during any situation that involves a type of inconvenience in our lives and say to ourselves “It will be a miracle if we survive” but to Deerhoof, as quoted believes “miracles are what humans do as our planet’s most inventive and unpredictable species”.

In the eyes of Deerhoof Miracle-Level is their “mystical manifesto” where it builds itself on creativity and trust but also gives a deep insight into deception, coercion, and boredom that humans face within this world.

Check out the tracklist and listen to the two single releases of “Sit Down Let Me Tell You A Story” and “My Lovely Cat” as a preview of what’s to come in Deerhoof’s upcoming album Miracle-Level.

Miracle-Level Tracklist:

1. Sit Down, Let Me Tell You a Story

2. My Lovely Cat

3. Everybody, Marvel

4. Jet-Black Double-Shield

5. Miracle-Level

6. And the Moon Laughs

7. The Little Maker

8. Phase-Out All Remaining Non-Miracles by 2028

9. Momentary Art of Soul!