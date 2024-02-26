Beyoncé Makes History As First Black Woman With #1 Country Hit On Hot 100 With “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Home News Ryan Freund February 26th, 2024 - 8:07 PM

The country’s reign of pop music is far from over as one of music’s biggest stars has just scored a number-one hit. Of course, we are talking about Beyoncé who not only earned her 9th hit at the top of the charts but is the first Black Woman to do it with a country song. The song that topped the chart is “Texas Hold Em” which was one of two releases from Beyoncé’s upcoming foray into the country genre. Last week the song debuted at number two on the chart leading to this week’s rise to the top.

The milestone also makes Beyoncé’s tenure as a chart-topper over 2o years long as she acquired 4 number 1 hits with her famous girl group Destiny’s Child. While the song is at the top of the chart one can’t say it was without pushback from the country music community. As Stereogum reported the song also made history last week when Beyoncé became the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, despite some pushback from country radio programmers.

“Texas Hold Em” is the 26th single to top both the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs, something that happened with four songs last year: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town,” Oliver Anthony Music’s “Rich Men North Of Richmond,” and Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves’ “I Remember Everything.” Beyoncé’s entry into the country music genre is not only being celebrated as a chart-topper but by the queen of country herself Dolly Parton who stated “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!”