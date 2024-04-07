The Roots Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Jordan Rizo April 7th, 2024 - 1:12 PM

Photo Credits: Owen Ela

American Hip-hop band, The Roots, have recently announced their upcoming 2024 tour dates, which leaves fans excited and filled with enthusiasm. The Grammy Award-winning group has always shown their deviation and adoration for the art of Hip-Hop. With their upcoming tour, they have the opportunity to project their passions onto their fans and create a group filled with admiration and love for the art of Hip-Hop.

Fans’ of The Roots can look forward to the upcoming tour for many reasons. For one, they have an exciting year to look ahead that is surely going to provide new memories, experiences, emotions, etc. Additionally, fans can expect to build a more intimate connection and relationship with the band by experiencing a live performance, in which they can interact with the band members in person and have a more impactful experience. In this upcoming tour, the band is expected to hit many different cities and reach a variety of different fans in different locations. For example, the press release mentions, “The Roots are kicking off a busy summer with the latest iteration of Roots Picnic at The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA on June 1-2, 2024 followed by the first-ever Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop Is The Love of My Life festival on June 29 at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.”

As seen below, the band is taking the tour from late June until early September, giving them enough time to meet fans and perform to their very best potential at their given locations. Without a doubt, the tour is something to look forward to not only for the fans, but also for the band that has the opportunity to do what they love and perform to their supporters.

TOUR DATES

6/29 Los Angeles, CA

8/16 Houston, TX

8/17 Irving, TX

8/23 TBA

8/24 Highland Park, IL

8/25 Sterling Heights, MI

8/29 Atlanta, GA

8/31 Vienna, VA