CSS (Cansei de Ser Sexy) Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Reunion Tour Dates

Skyy Rincon April 6th, 2024 - 9:40 PM

Brazilian indie rock band CSS (Cansei de Ser Sexy) have announced a brief reunion tour following the band’s 11 year hiatus. They will be celebrating their 20 year anniversary as a band by touring the U.S. this spring and visiting the UK and Europe in the summer.

Speaking on the band’s return to the stage, Lovefoxxx offered, “Even though we weren’t active for 20 years straight, it’s bananas to come back in 2024 to celebrate these two decades. I DJ often, and I am approached by fans who tell me how much we’ve helped them figure out themselves, showed a way out out of societal norms, and even inspired them to be who they are which melts my heart because most of these fans are delicate queer creative people.”

CSS will be kicking off their spring reunion tour with a show at Black Cat in Washington, DC on May 3. They will also be playing in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Pioneertown. Their U.S. trek will be coming to an end with their scheduled performance at Just Like Heaven festival in Pasadena, California on May 18 alongside Gossip, The Postal Service, Phoenix and many more.

CSS Spring 2024 U.S. Reunion Tour Dates

5/3 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

5/4 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

5/5 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

5/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

5/8 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

5/9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/11 – Denver, CO @ Marquis

5/12 – Salt Lake City, @ Kilby Block Party

5/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

5/15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

5/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival