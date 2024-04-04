Danny Saber Shares Previously Unreleased Michael Hutchence Single “One Way”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2024 - 3:55 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, when Inxs frontman Michael Hutchence died in 1997, he was working on his first solo album that featured collaborations with Gang of Four’s guitarist Andy Gill, Black Grape producer Danny Saber and Bomb the Bass‘s Tim Simenon. The album was released in 1999, where it featured most the Gill’s collaborations. But two songs Hutchence made with Saber are now being released on a new 10 inch picture disc single that will be out on May 15 by Boss Sonics.

And now, Saber has shared the previously unreleased Hutchence single “One Way” and as a whole, the tune is great because of how the soul shaking instrumentation and vocals match musical vibe Hutchence left behind when he died.

While talking about his upcoming project, Saber said: “One of the fundamental reasons for releasing this music is to give the fans the opportunity to hear Michael’s voice on something new and fresh offering a glimpse into what might have been, and, in turn, reawakening millions of people who may have simply forgotten about him. I want to share that perspective as I really feel Michael’s story has so much relevance and value on so many levels. And along the way we can hopefully shift the focus to how he lived, and not how he died.”