T.S.O.L Shares New Fan-Made Music Video For “Sweet Transvestite”

Home News Madeline Chaffer April 3rd, 2024 - 8:07 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

T.S.O.L. fans have even more to enjoy to than their latest album! The band has just released the music video for their cover of “Sweet Transvestite,” and it’s all fan-made.

According to a recent press release, the band sent out an open call for fan-made videos relating to the twelve tracks on their newest album, A-Side Graffiti. The director of the music video, Gavin Holmes, took the videos that were submitted and pieced this video together.

This cover of “Sweet Transvestite” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show features guest vocals from Keith Morris. Lead vocalist Jack Grisham talked about the process of bringing this version of the song to life in a recent press release, and said that they originally recorded a version that was closer to the original. “When we delivered our version we were told that they’d expected us to ‘punk it up.’ Hmmm, I’m not sure how much punker we could’ve been. T.S.O.L. playing a show tune with Keith Morris as the character ‘Brad ‘is about as punk as you can get.”

The track was featured on A-Side Graffiti, which was released back in February, alongside their previous single, “Swimming.” Fans are already loving this new album

Photo credit: Raymond Float