T.S.O.L. Announce New Album A-Side Graffiti For February 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Swimming”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

T.S.O.L. has announced is their ninth studio album, A-Side Graffiti, will be out on February 27 on Kitten Robot Records. The 12 track explosion was produced by Paul Roessler (The Screamers, Nina Hagan, Josie Cotton.) A Side Graffiti is a follow up to 2017’s The Trigger Complex, which is the album that kicks off the song “Low-Low-Low.”

In light of the of the upcoming album, T.S.O.L. has shared the single “Swimming,” which is a West Coast punk anthem. With searing guitars and a rhythm section ready for an old school mosh pit, the song launches out of the record with sweat and teeth.

A-Side Graffiti Tracklist

1. Low-Low-Low

2. Rhythm of Cruelty

3. Sweet Transvestite

4. Ghost Train

5. Never Go Home

6. Nothing’s Ever Right

7. One Thing

8. Good to be Home

9. The Way You Groove

10. Swimming

11. Wonderful World

12. Can You Hear Me