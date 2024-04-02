Umbra Vitae Announces New Album Light Of Death For June 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “Belief Is Obsolete”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 2nd, 2024 - 4:09 PM

Umbra Vitae have announced their sophomore album, Light Of Death, will be released on June 7 through Deathwish Inc. The album was recorded by Kurt Ballou and Zach Weeks at God City Studios and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege. On Light Of Death, Umbra Vitae use their musical talents to smash and thrash everything in sight.

Light Of Death also emerges with a spine-chilling violin swell before erupting into duel guitar driven madness and in light of the album announcement, Umbra Vitae stay redlined onto their first single “Belief Is Obsolete,” which drops today.

While talking about the song, Umbra Vitae’s Sean Martin said: “This song came from a demo I recorded at ye olde home studio although, as with all of the songs on this record, we managed to make it sound even more disgusting in the best possible way! I like Swedish Death Metal and Thrash, can you tell? Big, mean, hairy end riff to carry you out.”

Light Of Death Tracklist

Leave Of Absence Belief Is Obsolete Clear Cutter Anti-Spirit Machine Reality In Retrograde Past Tense Velvet Black Twenty-Twenty Vision Algorithm Of Fear Empty Vessel Cause & Effect Deep End Nature vs. Nurture Fatal Flaw Light Of Death