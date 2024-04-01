Woods Surprise Release New EP Five More Flowers, Share Lead Single “Lay With Luck”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 1st, 2024 - 4:28 PM

American rock band Woods have returned with the announcement of a brand new EP which is available today! The EP, entitled Five More Flowers, features lead single “Lay With Luck.” Five More Flowers was recorded during the same sessions as Perennial, the group’s 2023 full-length studio album.

<a href="https://woodsfamilyband.bandcamp.com/album/five-more-flowers">Five More Flowers by WOODS</a>

Back in 2021, vocalist Jeremy Earl teamed up with Glenn Donaldson of Greensky Leopards to launch a new band called Painted Shrines, releasing their debut studio album Heaven and Holy in March of that year. Prior, Woods released their album Strange To Explain in May of 2020 alongside lead single “Where Do You Go When You Dream?”

The band are also set to hit the road this spring alongside Avey Tare and Waxahatchee. The trek will kick off with a show in Woodstock, New York at Colony on April 5. They will be stopping in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, New York City, Cambridge, Vancouver and Portland. The tour will come to an end with a show in Seattle, Washington at Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater on August 18 supporting Waxahatchee.

Woods Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

4/5 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony ∆

4/6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall ∆

4/7 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ∆

4/8 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ∆

4/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club ∆

4/11 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern ∆

4/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz ∆

4/13 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center ∆

4/14 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair ∆

4/16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum &

4/17 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square &

4/18 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater &

∆ w/ Avey Tare

& w/ Waxahatchee

Five More Flowers Tracklist

1. Day Before Your Night

2. Lay With Luck

3. Stinson Morning

4. Face The Dawn