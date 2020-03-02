Woods Announce New Album Strange To Explain for May 2020 Release and Share New Song “Where Do You Go When You Dream?”

Home News Matt Matasci March 2nd, 2020 - 11:55 PM

Woods are back with a new album that will be coming out May 22, 2020 on Woodsist. In addition to announcing the new album, they’ve shared a new song called “Where Do You Go When You Dream?” The song is pretty classic Woods with a pokey guitar riff slathered with organs to give a psychedelic sound. However, “Where Do You Go When You Dream?” offers just a bit of a spin to keep things fresh. Check out the song below:

The band last released a collaborative EP with Scandinavian pysch band Dungen as part of Marfa Myths. The EP was called Myths 003 and is part of a series that includes Ariel Pink and Weyes Blood, Deerhunter and Cate Le Bon and Dev Hynes and Connan Mockasin. Before that the band released an LP titled Love Is Love in 2017 and the year before that released Sun Eater in the River of Light.