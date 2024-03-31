Diamanda Galás Announces New Live Album For June 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “A Soul That’s Been Abused”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota March 31st, 2024 - 10:14 PM

Diamanda Galás, renowned singer, composer announces her new live album set for release on June 14.

Her new live album Diamanda Galás in Concert features select recordings taken from performances at Thalia Hall in Chicago and Neptune Theater in Seattle in 2017. She shares her lead single “A Soul That’s Been Abused.”

The album is set to release on June 14 via Intravenal Sound Operations. Galás’s live album displays the full expressive range of her voice. She strips away the comforting patina of time, tradition and stylistic convention to expose and express the raw human emotion. The album explores an eclectic range of material.

Four of the songs-O Prósfigas, La Llorona, Let My People Go, and Ánoixe Pétra are for and by the forsaken, outcast and debased; the other three are hardboiled love songs. The single Galás has talked about is her rendition of Ronnie Earl’s “A Soul That’s Been Abused.”

DIAMANDA GALÁS IN CONCERT TRACKLIST:

O Prósfigas

A Soul That’s Been Abused

La Llorona

She Let My People Go

Pardon Me, I’ve Got Someone To Kill

Ánoixe Pétra

Diamanda Galás was born in San Diego and grew up playing classical and jazz music. She is an American musician, singer-songwriter, pianist and visual artist. She has campaigned for AIDS education and human rights. Galás is currently working on a series of newly remastered editions of her work via her own imprint, Intravenal Sound Operations.

Listen to “A Soul That’s Been Abused” here – https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=kwFeoTTYUUE&si=O_CAaG-Ys3BkSGjY