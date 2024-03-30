Imperial Triumphant Shares Music Video for “Cosmopolis (Redux 1924)”

Home News Cristian Garcia March 30th, 2024 - 9:06 PM

New York experimental metal band Imperial Triumphant have shared a new video for anticipation of a new version of 2018’s Vile Luxury. Upon its initial release, the album set a new standard for the possibilities of extreme experimental music. The trio now returns to reapproach this seminal record with a fresh perspective. To showcase the new changes, the band have released a new music video for the song “Cosmopolis (Redux 1924)”.

The music video of the song itself, is set to the backdrop of the 1927 film Metropolis by German director Fritz Lang. Here the video opens to a futuristic urban dystopia of Germany during the Weimar period. Paired with the noir soundscape of jazz, the video is interspersed with title cards of various quotes of characters from the film. After a few minutes of noir jazz scores, the dissonant and aggressive styles of black metal take over. Here, the workers of the factory rebel, stripping off their uniforms, as one by one they begin the assemble in mass near the factory’s entrance. As hoards of workers build up, the scene changes to the scientists and architects of the factory as they overlook the various experiments and plans, they have for the building. There, viewers are introduced to the character of Grot from the original film. Much like the original, Grot begins to show off his new invention, a robot (Mashinenmensch). There Grot begins to power up the robot and the chaos that transpired the original film plays verbatim in the music video.

In a press release from Breaking the Law, guitarist and frontman Zachary Ezrin comments on the soundscape for “Cosmopolis (Redux 1924)”:

“Cosmopolis, great melting pot. New York, the city of molten grandeur. Everything gold and grey, ash and emerald, eventually joins the giant crucible. All is sacrificed in the name of convenience. Wait in line and your turn will come. Welcome to the Cosmopolis”.

Also adding to the commentary, bassist Steve Blanco chimes in; “In the symphony of steel and shadows, echoes of a silent voice transcend the Art Deco façade, revealing the intricate dance of evil, chaos, and order in the Cosmopolis.”

Vile Luxury (redux 1924) Tracklisting:

Swarming Opulence (Redux 1924) Lower World (Redux 1924) Gotham Luxe (Redux 1924) Chernobyl Blues (Redux 1924) Cosmopolis (Redux 1924) Mother Machine (Redux 1924) The Filth (Redux 1924) Luxury in Death

Vile Luxury (Redux 1924) will available on May 3 via Century Media

Watch the video for “Cosmopolis (Redux 1924) below.