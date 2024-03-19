Hatebreed Announce Fall 2024 30th Anniversary North American Tour Dates

The Connecticut-grown, Grammy-nominated hardcore metal band, Hatebreed, has just announced their fall 2024 tour. The band will journey around North America starting on September 26th in Portland, Maine at State Theatre and ending on October 27th in Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa. This tour will also include stops around Canada. This tour is meant to commemorate their time as a band for the last 30 years and there will be over 24 stops. On this 30th anniversary tour, special guests that include Carcass, Harms Way, and Crypta will be joining Hatebreed. Pre-sale for tickets to this tour begins today, March 19th, at 12 pm ET. Regular on-sales will occur on March 22nd at 10 am local time.
Hatebreed will also be embarking on a 30th anniversary journey across Europe in June. The dates for the North America 30th anniversary tour can be found below.
9/26 — Portland, ME — State Theatre
9/27 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
9/28 — New York, NY — Terminal 5
9/29 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS
9/30 — Toronto, ON — Rebel
10/2 — Cleveland, OH — Agora Theatre
10/3 — Royal Oak, MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/7 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s
10/8 — McKees Rocks, PA — Roxian Theatre
10/10 — Sauget, IL — Pop’s
10/11 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom
10/12 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center
10/14 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
10/15 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
10/16 — Riverside, CA — Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/18 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theater
10/19 — Vancouver, BC — Vogue Theatre
10/20 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo
10/22 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
10/23 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
10/24 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater
10/25 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
10/26 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall
10/27 — Norfolk, VA — The NorVa
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz