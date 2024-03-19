Hatebreed Announce Fall 2024 30th Anniversary North American Tour Dates

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 19th, 2024 - 2:23 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The Connecticut-grown, Grammy-nominated hardcore metal band, Hatebreed, has just announced their fall 2024 tour. The band will journey around North America starting on September 26th in Portland, Maine at State Theatre and ending on October 27th in Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa. This tour will also include stops around Canada. This tour is meant to commemorate their time as a band for the last 30 years and there will be over 24 stops. On this 30th anniversary tour, special guests that include Carcass, Harms Way, and Crypta will be joining Hatebreed. Pre-sale for tickets to this tour begins today, March 19th, at 12 pm ET. Regular on-sales will occur on March 22nd at 10 am local time.

Hatebreed will also be embarking on a 30th anniversary journey across Europe in June. The dates for the North America 30th anniversary tour can be found below.

9/26 — Portland, ME — State Theatre

9/27 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

9/28 — New York, NY — Terminal 5

9/29 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

9/30 — Toronto, ON — Rebel

10/2 — Cleveland, OH — Agora Theatre

10/3 — Royal Oak, MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/7 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s

10/8 — McKees Rocks, PA — Roxian Theatre

10/10 — Sauget, IL — Pop’s

10/11 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

10/12 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center

10/14 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

10/15 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

10/16 — Riverside, CA — Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/18 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theater

10/19 — Vancouver, BC — Vogue Theatre

10/20 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo

10/22 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

10/23 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

10/24 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater

10/25 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

10/26 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall

10/27 — Norfolk, VA — The NorVa