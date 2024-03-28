St. Vincent Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Flea”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 28th, 2024 - 12:59 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

St. Vincent has returned with a brand new single entitled “Flea” which features Dave Grohl and Justin Meldal-Johnsen. The song, and its accompanying music video, serves as the second offering from St. Vincent’s forthcoming seventh full-length studio album All Born Screaming which is set to arrive on April 26 via Total Pleasure Records.

All Born Screaming was a collective effort on behalf of St. Vincent and many multi-talented musician friends. Besides the aforementioned Grohl and Meldal-Johnsen, the album also features top notch musicianship in the form of Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Stella Mogzawa and David Ralicke.

St. Vincent is also set to hit the North American road for a brief spring and summer trek. The tour will kick off with a show in Ventura, California at The Majestic Venture Theater on May 22. On May 25, she will be playing at San Francisco’s The Masonic. The summer trek will pick up in Bend, Oregon on August 8 with a show at Hayden Homes Amphitheater. She will also be stopping in Vancouver, Boise, Ogden, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Toronto and Ann Arbor. The final show is scheduled to take place on September 20 at The Palace Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Vincent Spring & Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

5/22 — Ventura, CA — The Majestic Ventura Theater*

5/25 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic*

8/8 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

8/11 — Vancouver, BC — Orpheum +

8/13 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory +

8/14 — Ogden, UT — Twilight Concert Series +

8/16 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theater

9/5 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

9/6 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met ^

9/10 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount ^

9/11 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount ^

9/13 — Washington D.C. — Anthem ^

9/14 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall %

9/16 — Ann Arbor, MI — Michigan Theater %

9/20 — St. Paul, MN — The Palace Theater %