St. Vincent Announces New Album All Born Screaming For April 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Broken Man”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 29th, 2024 - 1:30 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

St. Vincent has confirmed the release date of her seventh full length studio album, All Born Screaming, which will be delivered on April 26 through Virgin Music Group. The artist’s first self produced record, All Born Screaming, is Vincent‘s unfiltered. Assuming the mantle of sole producer made for an unprecedented direct translation to tape of the sounds originating in her head, heart and hands:“There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone—to find out what your heart is really saying. It sounds real because it is real.” said Vincent.

In light of the news about the upcoming album, the artist has shared her latest tune, “Broken Man,” which the first advance offering from the gauntlet of emotional wreckage that is side one of All Born Screaming. The song is a sonic juggernaut that shatters preconceived expectations and introduces the album with an irrefutable power–one that arrives in tandem with a video shot in Philadelphia in mid-January by Alex Da Corte, whose visuals complete the album’s distinct aesthetic. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, mtvU and the Paramount Times Square billboards.

All Born Screaming Tracklist

Hell is Near Reckless Broken Man Flea Big Time Nothing Violent Times The Power’s Out Sweetest Fruit So Many Planets All Born Screaming (featuring Cate Le Bon)

Photo Credit: Owen Ela