mxdwn Premiere: Fake Youth Cult Releases Debut Album White Light/Black Noise

Dutch musician and composer Richard Van Kruysdijk has debuted a brand new project under his dark techno, industrial moniker Fake Youth Cult. The debut full-length album, entitled White Light/Black Noise, is set to arrive on March 25, preorder here. However, Van Kruysdijk is offering fans a first listen of the record ahead of its official release date.

Speaking on the project, Van Kruysdijk offered, “Dark. Analogue. Techno. Just three words to describe my latest solo project Fake Youth Cult, illustrating the simplicity of the concept: Dark dance music, rooted in 80s EBM, created fast and intuitively with a minimal setup. Amongst my many (more ‘high brow’) projects, Fake Youth Cult is my quick and dirty fix. Hope you’ll enjoy it!”

The album is an astonishing sonic exploration of the dark and abrasive, the danceable and daring, the simple yet compelling. From the moment the opening track “Visitor” begins, listeners are treated to an atmospheric blanket of pulsating synths and rhythmic drum samples. The second track “Scorched” ramps up in terms of energy, an epitome of quality electronic body music with its industrial edge and infectious techno beat. The next song “Messing” reminisces a retro video game backing track with its heavy electronics and varying sonic tapestry. “Smear” takes a slow burn approach, consistent and minimalistic yet satisfying. The lyrics for the penultimate track “Management” recall senses which is fitting given the propulsive beat throughout which alone is goosebump-inducing. The closing song, “Pulsar” is fittingly titled, guiding the reader through a nearly nine minute adventure of pure techno bliss.

White Light/Black Noise Tracklist

1. Visitor

2. Scorched

3. Messing

4. Smear

5. Management

6. Pulsar