Olivia Rodrigo Shares Spirited New Video For “Obsessed”

Today on March 22, the highly anticipated deluxe version of Olivia Rodrigo’s album GUTS was released. Guts (Spilled) features five new tracks, including the anxious rock track “Obsessed.” Along with the extended album, Olivia released a music video to accompany the new track.

The video features Rodrigo dressed as the odd one out: a black swan among white ones as she rocks a black tea party dress and grungy make-up. In a variety of scenes, Rodrigo exudes an unhinged anxious energy, from attending a ballroom party to performing the song with her band. This is most prominent during the chorus, as the camera zooms in on her crazed-looking face as she cries, “I’m so obsessed with your ex!”

Rodrigo is currently on her GUTS World Tour and will be performing in Detroit tomorrow night. Before the release of GUTS (SPILLED), Rodrigo was already performing “Obsessed” towards the end of her tour set. In a sparkly red bodysuit, Rodrigo would sling a blue electric guitar over her shoulder and perform the angsty anthem that was only available on vinyl for months. According to a recent press release, Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour is comprised of 75 dates that are all sold out, spanning from the UK and Europe to the U.S.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s new music video for “Obsessed” down below!