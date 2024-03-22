Gossip Share Melodic New Single “Give It Up For Love”

Home News Juliana Smith March 22nd, 2024 - 2:21 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

After 11 years of musical silence, indie-rock icons Gossip returns to the spotlight with their newest album Real Power, featuring their recently released single “Give it Up for Love”.

The track opens with a groovy electric guitar line from Brace Pain that sets a fun and funky vibe for the rest of the song. Lead singer Beth Ditto’s vocals are as strong as ever on this track, dripping with a unique, rich passion as she belts in a repeated chorus “Give it up, give it up, give it up for love.” Drummer Hannah Blilie ties this track together with a bow, beating cymbals and snares with sticks to keep the groove going all the way to the very end.

On November 17 of last year, Gossip announced their upcoming album Real Power, which has been released into the world today. What was the reason behind the groups long hiatus? In a recent press release, Ditto opened up about how time and the pandemic have affected the band. “We all experienced a lot of deep loss, and we each turned 40 since we last recorded together,” Ditto stated, referring to the loss of close friends, two band members going through a divorce, and of course, the earth-shaking pandemic that put the whole world on lockdown. But with a bit of coaxing from producer Rick Rubin, the band got together in 2019 to begin recording Real Power. The album is a celebration of survival, connection, and creativity, something that is clearly obvious from just one single: “Give it Up for Love”.

Listen to Gossip’s “Give it Up for Love” below and visit YouTube to listen to their full album Real Power now!

