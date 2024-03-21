Warpaint Share Uplifting New Single “Underneath”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 21st, 2024 - 1:22 PM

Californian indie-rock band, Warpaint, has just released a new track; “Underneath”. This new track is the flip side of a 7-inch vinyl. The A-side is their previously released song; “Common Blue”.

These two tracks are meant to commemorate the time the band has spent together and all of the experiences they’ve had together in the past two decades. Warpaint stated, “With these new songs we tie a bow around this time in our lives, and all the experiences and songs we’ve shared over the years. It’s been an incredible journey and taken us all over the world sharing good times with beautiful people. Our hearts are full!”

“Underneath” is a slow and gentle track. This song features a softly plucked guitar and very few drum beats. The lyrics represent a feeling of being stuck and wanting a way to express emotions that have been bottled up. The somber song suggests the listener should “follow me underneath” creating a relationship between the listener and Warpaint. These feelings the song expresses are very relatable and many fans can understand the sensation of being stuck. “Underneath” differs greatly from its sister track, “Common Blue”. Both songs portray soft vocals however the tempo is varied between the two tracks. “Common Blue” is upbeat and danceable while “Underneath” remains slow the entire time.

Warpaint has also recently announced that they’re going on tour across the US this spring 2024 from May 13th to May 26th. They start their journey in Seattle, WA at The Crocodile and end in Austin, TX at Mohawk.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela