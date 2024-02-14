Warpaint Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates, Share New Single & Video “Common Blue”

Home News Roy Lott February 14th, 2024 - 5:36 PM

After teasing fans with a potential release of new music last week, Warpain has officially announced the release of a new 7”, ‘Common Blue’ b/w ‘Underneath’, out on March 22 via Rough Trade Records and a spring West Coast headliner tour. Ticket presales start this Thursday, February 15 at 10am local time. General on-sale will be Friday, February 16 at 10am local time. See the full list of dates below

Warpaint’s Theresa Wayman says of ‘Common Blue’, “It started with the chord progression on guitar. Jen and I jammed it in her living room in Echo Park and it became a song. We sent it around the houses (Stella and Emily’s houses) and all its elements were brought to life. It’s intended to inspire freedom! Common blue. Rising up again and again, climb a ladder to the sky, catch the view like a butterfly! Everything is possible… it ain’t over till it’s over!”

For their first new material in two years, Warpaint reunited with Rough Trade, the label behind their debut album and creative home for most of their existence. “It makes us smile to release them in collaboration with friends and family at Rough Trade,” the band say, continuing “It feels like a perfect return to where it all began! With these new songs we tie a bow around this time in our lives, and all the experiences and songs we’ve shared over the years. It’s been an incredible journey and taken us all over the world sharing good times with beautiful people. Our hearts are full!”

The new track follows their 2022 LP Radiate Like This

Warpaint Tour Dates

05/13/24 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

05/14/24 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

05/15/24 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

05/17/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

05/18/24 – Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven Fest

05/19/24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

05/21/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Grand

05/22/24 – Denver, CO – Summit

05/24/24 – Dallas, TX – Ferris Whelers Back

05/25/24 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

05/26/24 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

Photo Credit: Owen Ela