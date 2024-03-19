Slash Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 19th, 2024 - 6:53 AM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

British-American musician and lead guitarist for Guns N’ Roses, Slash, has just announced his summer 2024 North America tour dates. This tour, S.E.R.P.E.N.T, will be supporting his most recent blues covers album, Orgy of the Damned, to be released on May 17th. The first single being a cover of Howlin’ Wolf’s “Killing Floor” where Slash is joined by fellow musicians Brian Johnson on vocals and Steven Tyler on harmonica.

The title of this tour stands for solidarity, engagement, restoration, equality, and tolerance. The S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour will begin on July 5th in Bonner, MT at Kettlehouse Amphitheater and concludes on August 17th in Grand Prairie, TX at Texas Trust CU Theatre. There will be over 25 different stops on this tour including locations such as Los Angeles, Denver, and New York. There will be multiple different supporting opening acts that include Warren Haynes, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Larkin Poe, Jackie Venson, and more exciting guests to come.

General on-sale will begin on March 22nd. A complete list of the tour dates can be found below:

Slash, S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival 2024

July 5 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *

July 6 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Amphitheater *

July 8 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

July 10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

July 12 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino *

July 13 – Los Angeles, California @ Greek Theatre *

July 14 – Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater *

July 17 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom **

July 19 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater #

July 21 – Terre Haute, Indiana @ The Mill #

July 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend #

July 24 – Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts #

July 25 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center $

July 27 – Windsor, ON, Canada @ The Colosseum at Caesars $

July 28 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Budweiser Stage $

July 30 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater $

Aug.1 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion $

Aug. 4 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 $

Aug. 5 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest +

Aug. 7 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre +

Aug. 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

Aug. 10 – Clearwater, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park ^

Aug. 11 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre +

Aug. 13 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater +

Aug. 14 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater +

Aug. 16 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^^

Aug. 17 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ^^

* Warren Haynes, Samantha Fish and Eric Gales

** Keb’ ‘Mo, Samantha Fish and Jackie Venson

# Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward and Jackie Venson

$ Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

% ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

^ ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

+ Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

^^ Kingfish, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph