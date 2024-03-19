Metz Team Up With Black Mountain’s Amber Webber For New Video “Light Your Way Home”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 19th, 2024 - 4:01 PM

Canadian punk rock band, Metz, has joined forces with Amber Webber of Black Mountain for their music video “Light Your Way Home.” This track is part of their upcoming album; Up On Gravity Hill, set to be released on April 12th. The band has already released two tracks titled “99” and “Entwined Street Light Buzz.” Metz frontman Alex Edkins shares, ” ’Light Your Way Home’ is definitely one of our favorites from Up On Gravity Hill. I was listening to lots of Jesu and Low (as I do most winters) when writing this one. Lyrically, it’s about missing your loved ones to the point of losing your grip on reality. We distorted and added a mechanical slap back to the drums to create a wild and huge sound. I love how big we got the production on this one. It’s like nothing we’ve ever made before, sonically or lyrically. Amber Webber (Black Mountain, Lightning Dust) was so great to work with, and her voice just takes this song to another stratosphere. I think the video by Colin Medley perfectly captures the vibe and intent of the song.”

The song begins with a quiet, distorted strumming sound and then rapidly transitions into huge and poetic strums of chords. The vocals are soft and gentle in comparison to the guitar being played. The words being sung are drawn out and extended on the ends. Webber’s voice comes in shortly after Edkins’ do. The chorus of the song picks up vocally and instrumentally as the words “Light your way home” are sung expressively. The song continues on as the verses and chorus swell and grow, creating a very emotional effect.

The video follows a woman as she travels, each shot fading in and out of each other. The woman can be seen driving, making a call on a payphone, reflecting in a gas station bathroom, and eventually burning her belongings. As Edkins stated, this song is a look into missing your loved ones so much that your sense of self and reality is distorted. The music video relays this message very well and the emotionless women we watch takes us on a journey of just that.

Watch the video for “Light Your Way Home” below.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister