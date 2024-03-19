Maggie Rogers Shares Melodic New Single “So Sick Of Dreaming”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 19th, 2024 - 1:08 PM

Maryland-born singer-songwriter, Maggie Rogers, has just released another single from her forthcoming album Don’t Forget Me. Her previous single was the album’s title track but she comes back today with a new track; “So Sick Of Dreaming.”

Rogers’ voice is smooth and warm. It’s powerful yet gentle. Guitars are plucked as she sings and a soft drum beat loops. Producer, Ian Fitchuk, and mixer, Shawn Everett, overlay vocals atop each other during the chorus of the song making it sound full and exciting. “So Sick Of Dreaming” has a short break about two minutes and 40 seconds into the song where Rogers can be heard talking about a possible love interest who did her wrong and essentially stood her up for a Knicks game. This break features a deep bass, dark chords played by a guitar, and a punchy drum beat.

Maggie Rogers’ third studio album Don’t Forget Me will be available to listen to on April 12th, 2024. Listen to “So Sick Of Dreaming” below.

