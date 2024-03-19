Khruangbin Share Groovy New Song “Pon Pon”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 19th, 2024 - 3:23 PM

Khruangbin, a band out of Houston, mixes and melds genres like no other. They have been heavily influenced by the life around them and are known for ignoring popular expectations. Khruangbin has just released a new groovy single, “Pon Pón,” from their upcoming album; A La Sala, out April 5th.

Pon Pón focuses heavily on riffs rather than chords. Both the bass played by Laura Lee and the guitar played by Mark Speer are centered around a singular riff and play off of it throughout the song. The drums played by DJ Johnson are locked into a groovy and funky rhythm, playing loud enough to be heard but not overwhelm or overtake the mix. Johnson stays focused on the hi-hat and small fills here and there. In Pon Pón, there are soft almost whispered vocals throughout that have no melody but keep in time with the rest of the instruments. Pon Pón has a small breakdown at the end of the song that, in a way, shows the connection between the band members. They are all on the same wavelength with this song.

Along with the release of this song and the upcoming release of their album, Khruangbin is also embarking on a tour of North America hitting locations such as Coachella, Boston Calling, and Bonnaroo as well as Red Rocks, Forest Hills, and the Greek Theater.

