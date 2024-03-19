Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 19th, 2024 - 6:16 AM

English singer-songwriter, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, has just announced upcoming fall 2024 North America tour dates.

The “Over and Out Tour” will consist of 27 different dates across North America and will be the band’s last tour ever. The Live Nation-produced tour will begin in Palm Desert, CA on August 24th, 2024 at Acrisure Arena. Jeff Lynne’s ELO’s fall tour will come to a close two months later in Los Angeles, CA on October 25th, 2024 at the Kia Forum. The band will visit various locations such as New York, Boston, and Chicago during the “Over and Out Tour.”

The band’s last tour in 2019 brought in huge crowds of elated fans. Sources such as Variety, LA Weekly, and Houston Press all had words to say about it. “A brilliant catalog returns to U.S. stages and gives the strings-starved people what they want. The ELO catalog speaks for itself… and it was a glorious thing to behold… in a 19-song set that reprised the closest thing to truly Beatle-level pop the 1970s had to offer” said Variety. The Houston Press also stated, “Jeff Lynne’s ELO is practically a religious experience for rock ‘n’ roll disciples.”

Artist presale for the “Over and Out Tour” begins on March 20th at 10 am local time and general on-sale begins on March 22nd at 10 am local time. Exclusive and limited VIP packages will also be available on March 20th. This can all be found on Live Nation’s website and Jeff Lynne’s ELO’s website as well.

Fans are excited and ready for this upcoming tour and cannot wait to see what Jeff Lynne’s ELO has in store for them. A full list of tour dates can be found below.