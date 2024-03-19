mxdwn Music

Menu

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

March 19th, 2024 - 6:16 AM

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

English singer-songwriter, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, has just announced upcoming fall 2024 North America tour dates. 

The “Over and Out Tour” will consist of 27 different dates across North America and will be the band’s last tour ever. The Live Nation-produced tour will begin in Palm Desert, CA on August 24th, 2024 at Acrisure Arena. Jeff Lynne’s ELO’s fall tour will come to a close two months later in Los Angeles, CA on October 25th, 2024 at the Kia Forum. The band will visit various locations such as New York, Boston, and Chicago during the “Over and Out Tour.”

The band’s last tour in 2019 brought in huge crowds of elated fans. Sources such as Variety, LA Weekly, and Houston Press all had words to say about it. “A brilliant catalog returns to U.S. stages and gives the strings-starved people what they want. The ELO catalog speaks for itself… and it was a glorious thing to behold… in a 19-song set that reprised the closest thing to truly Beatle-level pop the 1970s had to offer” said Variety. The Houston Press also stated, “Jeff Lynne’s ELO is practically a religious experience for rock ‘n’ roll disciples.”

Artist presale for the “Over and Out Tour” begins on March 20th at 10 am local time and general on-sale begins on March 22nd at 10 am local time. Exclusive and limited VIP packages will also be available on March 20th. This can all be found on Live Nation’s website and Jeff Lynne’s ELO’s website as well.

Fans are excited and ready for this upcoming tour and cannot wait to see what Jeff Lynne’s ELO has in store for them. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Date City Venue
August 24, 2024 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
August 27, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 28, 2024 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
August 30, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center
September 1, 2024 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
September 6, 2024 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
September 7, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
September 9, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
September 10, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
September 13, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
September 14, 2024 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 16, 2024 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
September 20, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
September 23, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden
September 25, 2024 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
September 27, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center
September 30, 2024 St, Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
October 2, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena
October 9, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
October 11, 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
October 12, 2024 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
October 15, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center
October 16, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center
October 18, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
October 21, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
October 23, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
October 25, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2023. All rights reserved.