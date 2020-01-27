Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announces Fall 2020 Tour Dates

Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra announced their new 2020 tour across the UK and Europe this fall. The tour is in support for their latest album, From Out Of Nowhere, which was released in November 2019.
“The audiences in the UK and Europe were so good,” said Lynne. “We’re looking forward to bringing a new show and some musical surprises this fall. I can’t wait.”
Lynne co-founded the ELO in 1970 alongside songwriter Roy Wood and drummer Bev Bevan. Since the formation, the band has released 14 studio albums and one soundtrack album.
Before the release of their most recent album in November, ELO toured across the United States in June. They concluded their tour on Aug. 1, in Pittsburgh, PA, in PPG Paints Arena.
ELO will be setting out for tour on Sept. 19, in Oslo, Norway, in Telenor Arena. They will be concluding their tour on Oct. 21, in Glasgow, UK, at the SSE Hydro Arena.
Jeff Lynne’s ELO Fall 2020 Tour:
09/19 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
09/21 – Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe Arena
09/23 – Herning, Denmark – Jyske Bank Boxen
09/26 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
09/27 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
09/29 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
09/30 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
10/02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
10/05 – London, UK – O2 Arena
10/06 – London, UK – O2 Arena
10/11 – Birmingham, UK – Arena Birmingham
10/16 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena
10/18 – Belfast, Ireland – SSE Arena
10/19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
10/21 – Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro Arena