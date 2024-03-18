mxdwn Premiere: Silent Mass Shares Haunting New Single “Land Of Heart’s Desire”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 18th, 2024 - 8:00 AM

New York based shoegaze and dreampop fusionists Silent Mass have returned with a haunting sonic offering entitled “Land Of Heart’s Desire.” The track serves as the lead single from the band’s upcoming debut studio album The Great Chaos which is set to arrive later this year on June 21 via Summer Solstice.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Ammo Bankoff offered, “‘Land of Heart’s Desire’ was written during a time when I was immersed in the poetry and plays of W.B. Yeats. Yeats belonged to the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn which appealed to my long-standing interest in secret societies and mysticism. His play centers on a woman who wishes to escape to an otherworldly fairyland in pursuit of eternal happiness. This narrative, steeped with wistful longing and escapism, resonated with me and inspired the thematic arc of the song. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that at some point in all of our lives, we yearn for a world beyond our grasp or some form of escape.”

The song is a replayable medley of delightful distortion and mesmerizing melodies. The track’s vocals are ever so reminiscent of the late and great Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries and the instrumentation builds into an industrial ambiance akin to Chelsea Wolfe’s most recent album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She. Fans of Beach House, Cranes and Dead Can Dance will also find something to enjoy on Silent Mass’ new single.