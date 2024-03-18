Glen Hansard Announces Spring & Summer 2024 International Tour Dates

Home News James Reed March 18th, 2024 - 3:42 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Glen Hansard will support Pearl Jam on tour starting in August, and he’s announced some headlining dates, which include shows in Chicago, Cleveland, NYC, Washington DC, Austin, Los Angeles, and more.

Glen will also play at NYC this week to perform at the Sinéad & Shane tribute benefit on Wednesday (3/20) at Carnegie Hall, with Cat Power, Dropkick Murphys, Lisa Hannigan, Billy Bragg, Amanda Palmer, David Gray, The Mountain Goats, Bettye Lavette, Eugene Hütz, Julia Cumming, Kat Edmonson, Gordon Gano, Resistance Revival Chorus, and more.

Over the weekend, Glen appeared on the St. Patrick’s Day episode of CBS This Morning: Saturday, where he performed “There’s No Mountain,” “The Feast of St. John” and “Bearing Witness.”

GLEN HANSARD: 2024 TOUR DATES

3/18 – New York, NY @ City Winery

3/20 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall – A Celebration of Sinéad O’Connor & Shane MacGowan

4/1 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ Queens Hall Edinburgh

4/2 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Pavilion Theatre

4/4 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Two

4/6 – London, UK @ Union Chapel

4/7 – London, UK @ Union Chapel

4/9 – Leeds, UK @ City Varieties Music Hall

4/10 – Bristol, UK @ St Georges

4/12 – Brighton, UK @ St Georges Church

4/13 – Liverpool, UK @ St Georges

6/11 – Bloemendaal, Netherlands @ Caprera Openluchttheater

6/12 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ De Goffert

6/14 – Den Haag, Netherlands @ Zuiderparktheater

6/19 – Santiago de Compostela, Spain @ Sala Capitol

6/22 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival

6/23 – Madrid, Spain @ Noches Del Botanico

6/25 – Barcelona, Spain @ Alma de Pedralbes

6/27 – Bologna, Italy @ Sequoie

6/29 – Bari, Italy @ Teatro Petruzzelli

6/30 – Rome, Italy @ Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone – Cavea

7/2 – Gardone Riviera, Italy @ Anfiteatro Del Vittoriale

7/6 – Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens

8/22 – Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium #

8/24 – Denver, CO @ Paramount

8/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center #

8/28 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

8/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field #

8/31 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field #

9/1 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

9/3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

9/4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

9/6 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

9/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #

9/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #

9/11 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

9/12 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #

9/14 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

9/15 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

9/17 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

9/18 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

9/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

9/23 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

9/24 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

10/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

# – with Pearl Jam