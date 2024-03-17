Members Of Turnstile & Thrice Join Hot Water Music On New Singles “Remnants” & “Fences”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota March 17th, 2024 - 6:00 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Punk veterans Hot Water Music released two new singles, “Remnants” featuring Brendan Yates and Daniel Fang of Turnstile and “Fences” featuring Thrice.

Independent rock label Equal Vision Records and Hot Water Music are presenting two new singles that have been lifted from the scheduled May 10 release of Vows, the long standing influential band’s brand new album. The two singles continue to illustrate the power that the members of Hot Water Music put forth.

“‘Remnants’ is a song of friendship and what it means to be a true friend to a person dear to us even through the toughest times of our lives,” the band says. “These values are based on whether or not we choose to be present for one another when all seems to fall apart.” Of “Fences,” the band says, “One of the toughest things in life is remembering and recognizing the importance of living in the moment. With so many distractions in our day-to-day lives, it becomes easy to get lost in the noise of this society and lose focus of our true and present purpose.”

Hot Water Music also recently announced their 30th anniversary North America headline tour that is scheduled to kick off May 3 in Cincinnati.

