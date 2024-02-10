Sister Bliss Shares Uplifting New Single & Video “Do It Right”

Home News Nyah Hamilton February 10th, 2024 - 3:30 PM

Sister Bliss has shared a new uplifting single titled “Do It Right.” The song is officially out on all music streaming services.

Sister Bliss is a British musician, producer, and DJ who is best known as a member of the electronic music group Faithless. She originally studied music at the Royal Academy of Music in London. She co-wrote many of the group’s biggest hits, including “Insomnia” and “God Is a DJ.” She has also worked as a producer and remixer for numerous artists and has released several solo albums. Her music often combines elements of house, trance, and other electronic genres. Bliss has released several solo albums. The single is definitely Bliss’s new electronic hit, for her listener to rock out over.

According to a press release, “Her first release of 2024, Do It Right is no exception, with Bliss proving once more why she remains one of the most enduring figures in electronic music, and her productions continue to resonate with global dance floors to this day. ‘I was really feeling the proper NY house vibes of legendary label Junior Boys Own, and I wanted to make a song which had that same sense of no-nonsense attitude and swagger, and a certain raw jacking edge to it. It’s been going down a storm, and also the Italo mix goes on a more trippy journey, which is a great bridge between genres in my sets’”