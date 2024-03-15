Mark Knopfler Shares New Charity Single “Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)” Featuring Tom Morello, Jeff Beck, Tony Iommi & 50 More

Home News Juliana Smith March 15th, 2024 - 9:54 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

With the goal of raising funds for the organizations Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America, Mark Knopfler rallied together over 50 great guitarists to re-record his 7 year old song “Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)”. Queen’s Brian May, Guns n’ Roses’ Slash, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, and Black Sabbath’s Tony lommi are just a few legendary guitarists who make up “Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes”.

The song is filled with life as powerful chords create a strong foundation for the groovy rifts. Guitarists pass impressive riffs between one another effortlessly, giving the piece energy as many different voices combine to sing one song. Supportive instrumentation was performed by other legends, including The Who’s Roger Daltrey on harmonica, Sting on the bass line, and The Beatle’s Ringo Starr covering drums with his son Zak Starkey. Knopfler makes sure to pay homage to the late Jeff Beck in the introduction of the song, opening it with the late guitarists last recorded piece. Beck passes away in January of last year at the age of 78 years old.

According to Consequence Sound, the production of the track was handled by Knopfler’s longtime collaborator Guy Fletcher, while featured artwork was created by Sir Peter Blake.

The full song can be heard down below!