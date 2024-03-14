Mount Kimbie Team Up With King Krule On New Single “Empty and Silent”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 14th, 2024 - 3:41 PM

The electronic band from London, Mount Kimbie, has just released a new single featuring King Krule titled “Empty and Silent.” This song will be featured on the upcoming album The Sunset Violent which is to be released on April 5th, 2024. They have previously released a single from this album called “Fishbrain.”

The song begins with a gentle pad playing a soft melody. This placid tune eventually welcomes a bass and twinkling sounds without changing the mood of the song. “Empty and Silent” doesn’t pick up until the 1-minute mark when the drums are introduced. The long into may keep some listeners waiting while others may simply enjoy the simple melodic and atmospheric display of sound. The drums are a simple pattern and do not overpower the song by any means. The vocals are deep and reminiscent of the band Hers’ vocalist. “Empty and Silent” remains looping the same chords and melody for the majority of the track.

One interesting aspect of the song is how long it is. “Empty and Silent” is six minutes and eight seconds long. However, the repetitiveness of the song makes it seem shorter and more compact. This may turn listeners away if they do not enjoy the initial loop that the song uses.

Overall the song “Empty and Silent” is a serene showcase of a mixture of indie and electronic elements. Not only Mount Kimbie fans but King Krule fans as well can be excited for this new release of The Sunset Violent coming out on April 5th.

