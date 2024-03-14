Martin Atkins Of Pigface Protests SXSW Presentation Following Military Sponsorship Controversy

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 14th, 2024 - 4:43 PM

Many artists such as Squirrel Flower, Eliza McLamb, Shalom, and countless others have dropped out of SXSW’s upcoming festival. Recently it has been uncovered that SXSW has been funding US Army and defense contractors supplying weapons used against Palestinians in Gaza. Many artists are upset about this and have been announcing their support of Palestine. Since last week, 60-plus bands have dropped out of SXSW’s festival in protest of their connections to the US Army and the IDF.

One artist who was extremely blatant in his support of Palestine was Martin Atkins from the rock supergroup Pigface. Atkins posted on Facebook, “I did not present at SXSW today – but stood up in the space where my presentation was supposed to be and spent 15 minutes explaining why these recent military platforms and sponsorships are troubling. And why I wouldn’t be presenting my slides. This would’ve been my 14th year speaking. I asked SXSW to do better and told the governor to f@*l off. I showed the QR code for In Place of War then threw muffins just in case anyone was hungry and hung out afterwards to answer any questions. Thanks to Elle #squirrelflower for ringing the bell on this.” He thanks the artist, Squirrel Flower, also known as Ella O’Connor Williams, for pointing out SXSW’s military ties and has dropped out of the SXSW festival.

Other artists are also posting about this news. The Santa Cruz hardcore band, Scowl, posted on X saying they “refuse to be complicit in the face of genocide in Palestine.” Scowl has since dropped out of SXSW’s festival. Another band, Gel, posted a statement saying, “We will be pulling out of all official SXSW shows next week. There’s no reason for @sxsw to involve the music of our peers and music at large with the US Army and defense companies that are actively committing and/or complicit in genocide. Free Palestine.”

Many artists are outraged by the support SXSW is giving to the military and how that is negatively affecting the people of Palestine. Atkins, Squirrel Flower, Scowl, and Gel are not the only people to speak out and certainly are not going to be the last.