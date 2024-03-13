mxdwn Premiere: Emmanuel De La Paix Debuts Compelling New Video For “Ultraviolin”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 13th, 2024 - 8:00 AM

Swiss experimental electronic composer, producer, vocalist and guitarist Emmanuel De La Paix has returned with the release of the cinematic new video for his track “Ultraviolin.” The song is from his forthcoming third studio album The Physics of Clouds which is set to arrive on March 14 via Straight To Your Brain and features sound engineering courtesy of Birgir Jón Birgisson of Sigur Ros.

The music video for “Ultraviolin” is just as dynamic as the song itself, exploring different environments similar to the way the track shifts between electronic and acoustic components so seamlessly. It is delightfully meditative and forward-thinking while remaining true to De La Paix’s original vision for the composition.

Emmanuel explains his inspiration behind the record in a deeply introspective, undeniably insightful manner, offering, “The album is inspired by my sonic art visual research. Specifically by the reworked images (often mirrored) of my daily life. Through those reworked imagines, I would like to remark how people’s feelings are capable to create new dimensions starting from an objective reality. The essential is invisible, but it is the invisible we are desperately looking for.”

He also emphasizes the importance of simplicity, growing from the building blocks, the individual, singular musical elements that sprout into deeper, more complex songs, adding, “It is a place of beginning: where my sounds, noises, imagines and visual art get their start.”

The Physics Of Clouds Track List

01. Ocean Drill

02. Light Quanta

03. Rocky Mantle

04. Ekkos

05. MegaHeartz (MHz)

06. Cloud Mass

07. Ultraviolin (UV)

08. RadiOcean

09. Sound Breeze

10. Sound Breath