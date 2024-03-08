Norah Jones Shares Thrilling New Video For “Paradise”

Home News Juliana Smith March 8th, 2024 - 9:12 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Along with the release of her newest album Visions, singer, songwriter, and pianist Norah Jones released a music video to accompany “Paradise,” a track from the album. Paradise is a bittersweet song about accepting the loss of something you tried to save. The music video features Jones in an amusement park, along with two children, one resembling her. Throughout the video, Jones and her child counterpart embark on an adventure; shots draw a parallel between a young girl riding a rollercoaster and playing carnival games and an older, alone Jones by quickly switching between the two during the same activity. As Jones sings about letting go, she and the girl slowly loosen their grips on the rollercoaster handlebar throughout the video, until eventually raising their hands up and enjoying the ride. The video ends in a picturesque shot of the two smiling and performing together, piano and tambourine in hand.

A recent press conference delved into how this song fits into Jones’ Visions, an album whose name was inspired by the visions Jones would have at night. Her last album, Pick Me Up Off the Floor, was full of dark emotions that accompanied the pandemic period of Jones’ life. Blue Note President Don Was feels that Jones was embracing the flowers that come after the storm, stating that “She’s seeing light at the end of a tunnel that had engulfed her four years previously and is offering guidance, comfort, and joy to others who may find themselves standing at similar crossroads.”

