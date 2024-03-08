Night Club Shares Latex-Clad New Video For “Barbwire Kiss”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 8th, 2024 - 5:16 PM

Los Angeles-based electronic outfit Night Club has released a new music video for their single “Barbwire Kiss.” The song serves as another look into the duo’s forthcoming album MASOCHIST which is set to arrive next Friday, March 15.

The music video was directed by Mark Brooks with choreography from Neil Schwartz and Youlmae Kim featuring talented dancers such as Dan Santiago, Eliazar Jimenez, Hunter Tayman, Angelo Guo, Elias Alfau and Nygel Sejismundo. The record was announced back in January along with lead single “Crime Scene.”

The band is also set to hit the North American road this spring with shows currently scheduled throughout the U.S. and Canada. The trek is kicking off with a show at Casbah in San Diego, California on April 2. They will also be visiting Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Washington D.C, Massachusetts, Ontario, Michigan, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas and New Mexico. Their last show is set for May 11 in Phoenix, Arizona at the Rebel Lounge.

Night Club Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

4/2- San Diego, CA – Casbah

4/3- Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

4/4 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom Of The Hill

4/5 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

4/6 – Eugene, OR – John Henry’s

4/7 – Portland, OR – The Coffin Club

4/9 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

4/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

4/12 – Denver, CO – Reelworks

4/13 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

4/14 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

4/16 – Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse

4/17 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

4/18 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

4/19 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

4/20 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

4/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

4/22 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

4/23 – Medford, MA – Deep Cuts

4/25 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

4/26 – Detroit, MI – Fixation Fest at Small’s

4/27 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

4/28 – Greenville, SC – The Radio Room

4/30 – Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor

5/1 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

5/2 – New Orleans, LA – Santos Bar

5/3 – Austin, TX – Elysium

5/4 – Denton, TX – Andy’s Bar & Grill

5/5 – Houston, TX – Etro Nightclub

5/7 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

5/8 – El Paso, TX – Rosewood Bar

5/10 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

5/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

Photo Credit: Marv Watson