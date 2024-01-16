Ween Announce Spring & Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

According to consequence.net, this year marks 40 years since the formation of rock band Ween and to help celebrate the special moment, the band has announced a run of 2024 anniversary U.S. tour dates. The tour begins on April 19 in Atlanta before making stops in Nashville, Raleigh, Seattle, and more. These dates follow a previously announced run of shows in Phoenix, Arizona and Del Mar, California for next month, as well as a September Chocolate and Cheese 30th Anniversary show.
A Live Nation ticket pre sale is set for Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general sale following on Friday, January 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, people can also find them at StubHub, where each order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.
Earlier this month, rock band Water from Your Eyes paid tribute to Ween with a cover of “If You Could Save Yourself (You’d Save Us All,”) as part of Sounds of Saving’s “Songs That Found Me at The Right Time” series.
Ween Tour Dates
2/14 – 15 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
2/17 – 18 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound
4/19 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
4/20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
4/21 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
4/23 – N. Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery
4/25 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit
4/26 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
4/27 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island
8/2 – 3 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
8/4 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion
8/6 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
8/10 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
9/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann