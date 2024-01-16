Ween Announce Spring & Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2024 - 1:57 PM

According to consequence.net, this year marks 40 years since the formation of rock band Ween and to help celebrate the special moment, the band has announced a run of 2024 anniversary U.S. tour dates. The tour begins on April 19 in Atlanta before making stops in Nashville, Raleigh, Seattle, and more. These dates follow a previously announced run of shows in Phoenix, Arizona and Del Mar, California for next month, as well as a September Chocolate and Cheese 30th Anniversary show.

A Live Nation ticket pre sale is set for Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general sale following on Friday, January 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, people can also find them at StubHub, where each order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Earlier this month, rock band Water from Your Eyes paid tribute to Ween with a cover of “If You Could Save Yourself (You’d Save Us All,”) as part of Sounds of Saving’s “Songs That Found Me at The Right Time” series.

Ween Tour Dates

2/14 – 15 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

2/17 – 18 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

4/19 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

4/20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

4/21 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

4/23 – N. Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

4/25 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

4/26 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

4/27 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island

8/2 – 3 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

8/4 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion

8/6 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

8/10 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

9/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann