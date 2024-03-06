Empress Of Shares New Single “Preciosa”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota March 6th, 2024 - 12:59 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Empress Of shares released her new single “Preciosa” from her upcoming album For Your Consideration on March 22 via Giant Music.

The single showcases Empress Of’s versatility as an artist and features syncopated vocals and hard-hitting 808s. The song follows her recent feature of Shygirl’s Club Shy EP as well as previously released album tracks, “What’s Love” featuring MUNA, “Femenine” and “Kiss Me” featuring Rina Sawayama.

She is scheduled to perform album release shows in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto. She’ll be performing three sold nights in New York, three nights in Toronto, and two nights in LA and at Rough Trade in NY and Amoeba in LA upon the album’s release.

For Your Consideration, a follow-up to 2020’s I’m Your Empress Of and 2022’s Save Me EP, is a bi-lingual album that embraces camp and fantasy playing with the idea of Hollywood.

The album sees Empress Of taking on the role of executive producer. Inspired by vocal music, she infuses each track with layers of her voice which serve as the drum beats, the bass, and the keyboard lines, with ASMR breathing surfacing throughout the album. The songs, which veer between English and Spanish, reflect on the transactional nature of love and sex, which is mirrored by the ephemeral sense of existence in the entertainment industry.

Empress Of’s live performance dates –

3/24 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade

3/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Amoeba

5/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

5/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

5/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

5/30 – Toronto, Canada @ The Drake

5/31 – Toronto, Canada @ The Drake

6/1 – Toronto, Canada @ The Drake

6/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey

6/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey