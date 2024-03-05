Sleepytime Gorilla Museum Shares New Lyric Video For “El Evil”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 5th, 2024 - 5:50 PM

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum has re banded to complete a fourth studio album titled of the Last Human Being. The record finally arrives as the very first release on AVANT NIGHT, which a new imprint headed by Nick Ohler and facilitated by Joyful Noise Recordings. Commemorating its arrival, the record’s focus track is “El Evil,” which is a glorious cacophony of bass, guitars, drums, violins, bells, yelling and growling. The song, for a late Tony Gallegos, feels like a battle cry, with calls of “make room for Bunny Man!”

While talking about the song, Nils Frykdahl said: “The refrain of ‘El Evil’ is borrowed from the Idiot Flesh song ‘Let the Dog Sing’ (recorded in 1998 but soon to be released). At a show in Fresno, Tony had joined us in his Bunny Man costume. A drunken bar patron kept yelling ‘Hey, let the dog sing!’ Only near the end of the show did we realize he thought Tony was a dog. Gracias to his family in Norwalk for years of hospitality. Nothing will outshine.”