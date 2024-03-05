Mates Of State Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 5th, 2024 - 5:40 PM

Mates of State has announced a 17 show tour for this summer in conjunction with going back into the studio to record all new songs. Everything kicks off in San Francisco before the tour stops in Philadelphia, Ohio, Chicago, Nashville, North Carolina and other cities. For tickets and information visit barsuk.com.

Mate Of State garnered a rabid following beginning in 1998 and toured nearly non-stop for 15 years, performing all over the world including runs with NPR’s This American Life, The Postal Service, The Strokes, Jimmy Eat World, Santigold and Death Cab for Cutie. The group also has been seen on David Letterman, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Conan O’Brien and Yo Gabba Gabba.

Mates of State Tour Dates

6/26 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

7/11 Boston, MA – Sinclair

7/12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

7/13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird

7/14 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

7/15 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter

7/16 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

7/17 Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

7/18 Chicago, IL – Sub-Terranean

7/19 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

7/20 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

7/21 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

7/22 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

7/23 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

7/24 – Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle

7/25 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

7/26 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

7/27 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom