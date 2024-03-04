Sublime With Rome Announces Spring & Summer 2024 Farewell North American Tour Dates

Home News James Reed March 4th, 2024 - 2:45 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Sublime with Rome have confirmed a farewell tour of North America throughout the Spring and Summer. The spring shows are scheduled to start on April 11th in Catoosa, Oklahoma past May, with select one-off headlining dates including a stop at Red Rocks on April 27th in Morrison, Colorado. The summer leg then starts on August 10th in Victoriaville, Quebec, and runs through September 14th in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sublime with Rome includes original Sublime bassist Eric Wilson with singer-guitarist Rome Ramirez for most of its run in the 2010s. For the farewell tour, the group’s lineup will not feature Wilson, consisting of Rome alongside Joe Tomino on drums, Brian Allen on the bass and Gabrial McNair on the trombone and keyboard.

Sublime with Rome had previously revealed news of their impending breakup late last year. The timing lines up with the return of Sublime, featuring founding members Wilson and Bud Gaugh returning with late singer Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob on vocals.

Sublime with Rome’s 2024 Tour Dates:

04/11 – Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live Tulsa

04/12 – Gonzales, TX @ Cattle Country Music Fest

04/19 – Ledyard, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino

04/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live

04/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Pima County Fair

04/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

04/28 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

05/10 – Maui, HI @ The MayJah RayJah 2024

05/11 – Honolulu, HI @ Aloha Stadium MayJah RayJah 2024

05/31 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley

06/15 – Valdosta, GA @ Wild Adventures Theme Park

08/10 – Victoriaville, QC @ Rock La Cauze

08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoor

08/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana State Fair

08/16 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

08/17 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Indiana

08/22 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

08/23 – Toronto, ON @ Venue TBA

08/24 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

08/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

08/28 – Hanover, MD @ The HALL @ Live!

08/29 – Manteo, NC @ Venue TBA

08/30 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

08/31 – Charleston, SC @ Fireﬂy Distillery

09/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/05 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s

09/12 – McHenry, IL @ Rise Up McHenry

09/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Power & Light