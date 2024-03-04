Sublime With Rome Announces Spring & Summer 2024 Farewell North American Tour Dates

Sublime with Rome have confirmed a farewell tour of North America throughout the Spring and Summer. The spring shows are scheduled to start on April 11th in Catoosa, Oklahoma past May, with select one-off headlining dates including a stop at Red Rocks on April 27th in Morrison, Colorado. The summer leg then starts on August 10th in Victoriaville, Quebec, and runs through September 14th in Kansas City, Missouri.
Sublime with Rome includes original Sublime bassist Eric Wilson with singer-guitarist Rome Ramirez for most of its run in the 2010s. For the farewell tour, the group’s lineup will not feature Wilson, consisting of Rome alongside Joe Tomino on drums, Brian Allen on the bass and Gabrial McNair on the trombone and keyboard.
Sublime with Rome had previously revealed news of their impending breakup late last year. The timing lines up with the return of Sublime, featuring founding members Wilson and Bud Gaugh returning with late singer Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob on vocals.
Sublime with Rome’s 2024 Tour Dates:
04/11 – Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live Tulsa
04/12 – Gonzales, TX @ Cattle Country Music Fest
04/19 – Ledyard, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino
04/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live
04/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Pima County Fair
04/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
04/28 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
05/10 – Maui, HI @ The MayJah RayJah 2024
05/11 – Honolulu, HI @ Aloha Stadium MayJah RayJah 2024
05/31 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley
06/15 – Valdosta, GA @ Wild Adventures Theme Park
08/10 – Victoriaville, QC @ Rock La Cauze
08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoor
08/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana State Fair
08/16 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor
08/17 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Indiana
08/22 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
08/23 – Toronto, ON @ Venue TBA
08/24 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
08/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
08/28 – Hanover, MD @ The HALL @ Live!
08/29 – Manteo, NC @ Venue TBA
08/30 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
08/31 – Charleston, SC @ Fireﬂy Distillery
09/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/05 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s
09/12 – McHenry, IL @ Rise Up McHenry
09/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Power & Light