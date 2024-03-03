Chris Shiflett Announces New EP Starry Nights & Campfire Lights For March 2024 Release, Covers Thin Lizzy’s “Cowboy Song”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota March 3rd, 2024 - 10:03 PM

Foo Fighters Chris Shiflett’s a new country version of a Thin Lizzy classic, “Cowboy Song” taken from the new EP Starry Nights & Campfire Lights which releases on March 15.

“Cowboy Song” is a two-steppin’ country version of the Thin Lizzy original song from their 1976 album Jailbreak. The remade track is taken from the upcoming EP Starry Nights & Campfire Nights coming out via Snakefarm.

The new remake of “Cowboy Song” is complete with twanged up twin leads and pedal steel. In the new album, Shiflett splices up alt-country rock and guitar-driven grit with sharp songwriting and Americana undertones.

Shiflett says, “I’ve always loved Thin Lizzy and thought Phil Lynott’s storytelling lyrics could easily translate to Country music, none more so than ‘Cowboy Song’. I went into the studio with my band between Foo Fighter tours recently out at 606 and worked up our version, which we aimed at a late 70’s Waylon type of vibe, like when Outlaw was crossing over into Disco.

The EP also features an Americana style cover of the Hanoi Rocks track “Don’t You Ever Leave Me.” This comes ahead of Shiflett’s anticipated return to the United Kingdom this month on his headline tour across the UK and Ireland which comes to a close on the 27th.

On tour, Shiflett will be joined by ‘Wild’ Willy Cobb, brother of Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb. In London, Shiflett will be joined by Kezia Gill, winner of three British Country Music Association awards.

March 2024 Tour Dates –

Weds 20th – Academy, Dublin

Thurs 21st – The Limelight 2, Belfast

Sat 23rd – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

Sun 24th – Academy 2, Manchester

Mon 25th – O2 Academy 2, Birmingham