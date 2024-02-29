Cage The Elephant Announce New Album Neon Pill For May 2024 Release & Summer North American Tour Dates, Share New Single “Out Loud”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 29th, 2024 - 7:09 PM

Photo Credit: Kaylyn Over

Cage The Elephant mark their return with the announcement of their sixth studio album, Neon Pill, which will be out on May 17 through RCA Records. The new album finds the band forging new musical ground, while maintaining their uncompromising creativity and wildly cathartic performances. “To me, Neon Pill is the first record where we were consistently uninfluenced, and I mean that in a positive way. Everything is undoubtedly expressed through having settled into finding our own voice. We’ve always drawn inspiration from artists we love, and at times we’ve even emulated some of them to a certain degree. With this album, having gone through so much, life had almost forced us into becoming more and more comfortable with ourselves. We weren’t reaching for much outside of the pure experience of self-expression, and simultaneously not necessarily settling either. We just found a uniqueness in simply existing.” said band member Matthew Schultz.

As for the tour, it will kick off on June 20 in Salt Lake City with shows in Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City. Tickets and VIP are available for all dates, which will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m/ local here Also numerous pre sales, including for the band’s Fan Club, Discord and Spotify followers will begin on Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time. For all Canadian dates, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, March 7 at 10 p.m. local time.

The band has also shared their new song, “Out Loud,” which is an emotional centerpiece of Neon Pill. Backed by stark piano, Schultz’s bare delivery quakes while he sings. While speaking about the song, Schultz said: “‘Out Loud’ is very connected to my father. My dad’s the reason we discovered music in the first place. When he died, ‘Out Loud’ just poured out of me. My efforts towards the song were deeply rooted in paying honor to him, and I knew it meant a lot to Brad too.”

Cage The Elephant Tour Dates

6/20 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre^

6/22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^

6/23 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater^

6/24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

6/26 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena^

6/28 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place^

6/30 – Spokane, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest^

7/2 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

7/3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl^~

7/5 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

7/6 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena^

7/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

7/9 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater^

7/11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

7/12 – Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

7/13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena^

7/15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP^

8/2 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

8/3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

8/4 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*

8/7 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center^

8/8 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field^

8/10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre^

8/12 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

8/14 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC^

8/16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena^

8/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC^

8/19 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^

8/21 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion^

8/22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center*

8/24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center^

8/26 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell^

8/27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage^

8/29 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake^

8/30 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^

9/5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

9/6 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann^

9/7 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater^

9/9 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center^

9/10 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre^

9/12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

9/13 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena^

9/14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre^

9/16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha^

9/18 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

^with Young The Giant and Bakar

* with Bakar

~Non-Live Nation Date