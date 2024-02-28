Power Trip To Return For Performances In New York, Texas & California

Home News Roy Lott February 28th, 2024 - 3:36 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

As promised, Power Trip has confirmed two more performances in addition to last week’s announcement that they would be returning to the stage this summer, for the first time since the tragic passing of frontman Riley Gale. The band has stated:

“We have thought deeply about the future of Power Trip and what always comes back to us is that this band was founded on resilience, perseverance, and most importantly: a love for the music and for all of the people it has brought us closer to along the way.” They continue to say “We’ll never have the words to convey our appreciation for the enduring support we’ve received over the years, and we feel as though the time is right to get back on stage for all of you who’ve been there throughout our existence as a band.

Power Trip’s longtime friend and collaborator, Seth Gilmore, will be handling vocals on these forthcoming dates. The band elaborates on Gilmore joining, saying “It feels right playing our songs with Seth, who’s been a long-time figure in Texas hardcore, and we’ve had the pleasure of watching and playing alongside his bands since the origins of Power Trip. We’re grateful for his dedication to this project and can’t wait to see everyone.”

Gilmore adds “I’m honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the legacy of Power Trip and deliver these songs to the fans of past and current generations. I would not be who I am today without the massive influence that both the band and its members have had on my life, and I look forward to celebrating their work alongside them while giving it my all to honor the spirit of Riley’s memory.”

Following their performance at SoCal’s inaugural No Values Festival on June 8, Power Trip has announced a special hometown show in Dallas on July 6 at The Factory in Deep Ellum. In August they play Knockdown Center in New York, New York. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 1, at 11 AM ET via the band’s website.

Power Trip 2024 Tour Dates:

08/24 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center

07/06 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

06/08 – Pomona, CA – No Values Festival