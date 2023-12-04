Riley Gale’s Family Says Surviving Power Trip Members Never Discussed Onstage Reunion Plans With Them

Home News Cait Stoddard December 4th, 2023 - 12:39 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to loudwire.com, the surviving members of the trash metal band Power Trip reunited onstage over the weekend for a surprise performance that took place at the Mohawk in Austin, Texas but the reunion was not planned with late vocalist Riley Gale’s family. Gale died in August 2020 at the age of 34 years old from a pulmonary edema after an accidental overdose. The band did not reformed in full since the singer’s death, although three of the band members joined Obituary’s Jon and Don Tardy on their 2021 livestream performance of “Executioner’s Tax.”

According to the statement on social media, the Gale family mentioned that they were not contacted about the performance and they would have liked to have had some input as the late vocalist had “laid out very specific requests” on how he would like to see any reunion after his death takes place.

“The Riley Gale Memorial Foundation & Gale family are aware of the event that took place at Mohawk in Austin, TX on December 1st, 2023. It caught us entirely by surprise. At no point in the planning or lead up to that moment was anyone in the Gale family consulted, or even invited. We were not asked our thoughts or feelings about it taking place. If we were, we would have liked to discuss who would fill in on vocals, since Riley had laid out very specific requests for this exact scenario.”

The statement adds: “We would have requested it take place in Dallas, where Riley and POWER TRIP were born, and where Riley was instrumental in building up the Dallas hardcore and metal community before even setting foot on stage as a performer. We would have liked it to be a surprise and wonderful addition to the Riley Gale & Friends Day concert, the main fundraising event for the Riley Gale Memorial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) that supports the causes Riley cared about as well as aiding up-and-coming bands through the Riley Gale Band Touring Grant. Riley’s family would have liked the opportunity to show our appreciation to you, Riley’s fans who continue to support him by listening and buying albums because we know how much his lyrics and music meant to his fans.”

The statement concludes with: “As Blake said on stage at Mohawk, they owe a lot to Riley, and the Gale family agrees wholeheartedly. Riley’s family was not included, and that’s unfortunate, but for those among you who love Riley and what he stood for, you can show your love by buying albums directly from Southern Lord Records and becoming a part of the Riley Gale Memorial Foundation at the link below. Keep an eye out for our announcement of Riley And Friends Vol. 3 early next year — it will feature bands that Riley knew and loved along with hundreds (hopefully thousands) of Riley’s fans and family.’Birth. Life. Death. Repeat. The goal is to manifest higher than before.’ REST IN POWER. www.rileygale.org.”