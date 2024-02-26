Kid Cudi To Take Hiatus From Music To Focus On Film & TV Career

Home News Ryan Freund February 26th, 2024 - 6:55 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Kid Cudi has just announced that he will be taking a break from music for a year to put more attention on his film and TV career. This comes after the Ohio rapper released his latest album in January, his 1oth release titled INSANO. The record saw Cudi take on a trap-influenced sound and had features from artists like Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, DJ Drama, Pharrell, and Travis Scott. The LP’s sequel ‘INSANO (Nitro Mega) dropped last week and takes on a “more experimental and alternative route” with features from Wiz Khalifa, Layzie, and Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs ‘n’ Harmony and Pusha T.

According to NME, the sibling records mark the end of the rappers’ Rebulic Records deal. While his deal with Republic may be over the rapper promised that from now on he would be releasing music every other year in a recent X post. In the post, he wrote “My next album is already about 80 percent done, and it’ll be out in 2026,” he wrote. As always, we’re takin’ it someplace new. Just wanted to let y’all know, expect an album from me every other year. Next year is all about filmin’. Got a bunch of stuff I need to get done. Film and TV. So I take a year off of music to do it all.”

Kid Cudi’s interest in acting is nothing new as he spoke to Rolling Stone in 2022 stating that he hopes to establish himself as an actor just as much as a musician. Cudi first made his acting debut in 2010 in the short-lived fashion drama How to Make It in America and since then has been featured in shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013) and Scorpion (2014) as well as films like Don’t Look Up (2021) and Trolls Band Together (2023).