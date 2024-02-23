Amigo The Devil Shares Lighthearted New Video For “Stray Dog”

Home News James Reed February 23rd, 2024 - 2:09 PM

Yours Until the War is Over, the highly anticipated new album from acclaimed artist Amigo the Devil, is out today, Feb. 23, via Liars Club Records / Regime Music Group. Amigo the Devil, the moniker for singer/songwriter Danny Kiranos, also released the playful lyric video for the new single “Stray Dog.”

“Stray Dog” is a song that dehumanizes the protagonist. Immediately, it says “Oh you treat me like a stray dog / trying to find its way home / oh you feed me like an animal too wounded / to eat on its own”. It’s depressing in a sense considering that there are many stray animals abandoned in the world. This song mixes blues with modern rock and encourages the listener to make a difference. “I’m only trying to give you the purpose you need”. The song wonders what heaven is like, and Amigo the Devil wonders what its like to be a bird. This song encourages the listener to not overthink life. “I’m only trying to show you the good that I see”. There is a sense of freedom that the song encourages when they say “I’d rather be a stray dog with you”. Amigo the Devil howls near the end of the song, completely in character.